One expects to see Manchester United be busy in the transfer window

After suffering heartbreak in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 final in May, Manchester United will be aiming to step up in their pursuit of a maiden trophy under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As United kick-start their build-up to the 2021-22 season in the coming week against Derby, the management will be working on potential transfers. Here we decode United's summer transfer window plans.

United are set to announce Jadon Sancho as new signing

The Red Devils are set to announce the capture of England international Jadon Sancho. United have spent a staggering £73m deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. As per reports, Sancho completed a medical last Tuesday, ahead of finalizing his transfer. Sancho was recently seen on duty at the European Championships. He scored a phenomenal 50 goals in 137 appearances for the German side.

Manchester United set to prepare official bid for Varane

United are set to bolster their defensive options and are on the hunt for a star central defender. They have identified Real Madrid's Raphael Varane as a primary target. A recent report in Sky Sports stated that United had been given permission to hold talks with the French defender. United have made him a contract proposal until 2026 and are preparing an official bid.

Jesse Lingard could be on the move

Jesse Lingard, who made a loan switch to West Ham United earlier this year, impressed for the Hammers. He enjoyed his time there and looked fresh. With United well-stocked in attacking areas, Lingard could seek an exit. West Ham are interested in signing him and there are talks of AC Milan interested in the versatile player. United have reportedly set a price of £30m.

Varane could partner Maguire at the back

If United and Real agree on a deal, Varane will become a new United player. He is expected to partner skipper Harry Maguire at the back. This would mean Victor Lindelof having to fight for his place alongside Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly.

United looking to offload Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira, who was on loan at Lazio last summer, has returned to pre-season training. The mid-fielder could be offloaded permanently as United seek funds. United are believed to be wanting £23m for Pereira and Lazio looks like the ideal destination.

Other crucial transfer activities regarding Man United

Manchester United have rejected a bid from AS Roma regarding a loan move for left-back Alex Telles. Notably, Telles had arrived at United last summer from Porto. Roma are in the market for a left-sided defender. United are also set to decide on Diago Dalot, who had joined Milan on loan last summer. If Kieran Trippier arrives, Dalot could make way permanently.

United have signed Tom Heaton on a free transfer

Meanwhile, United have also signed goal-keeper Tom Heaton on a two-year contract. Heaton's contract had expired at Aston Villa and he has moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer. He will be the third-choice keeper at Old Trafford.