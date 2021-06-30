Euro 2020: England defeat Germany 2-0, qualify for quarter-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 12:33 am

Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane help England defeat Germany

The heroics of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane helped England defeat Germany in the last 16 fixture of the 2020 European Championship. England have beaten Germany in a major tournament's knockout game for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final. They now own a 10-game unbeaten streak, dating back to last year's loss to Belgium. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Both England and Germany saw off the quiet first half. Notably, Germany defender Mats Hummels produced an impressive tackle to deny England a goal just before half-time. The Three Lions drew first blood in the 75th minute when Sterling tapped home a cross from Luke Shaw. Kane (86') then sealed the victory for England with his first goal of the tournament.

England

England's 300th international match at Wembley

This was England's 300th international at Wembley, and their 77th at the new site since it reopened in 2007. The Three Lions have now won 188 games at this venue (D: 73, L: 39), and remain unbeaten in their 15 Euros or World Cup ties at the stadium (W10 D5). They proceeded to the knockout stage without conceding a goal in the ongoing campaign.

Information

Raheem Sterling scripts this feat for England

As per Opta, Raheem Sterling has become only the second player to score each of England's first three goals of an edition in a major tournament (World Cup or European Championships), after Gary Lineker achieved this in the 1986 World Cup.

Kane

Harry Kane emulates Wayne Rooney

Harry Kane has now scored 30 goals for England under Gareth Southgate. Only Lineker has scored more under a single manager (35 under Sir Bobby Robson). The former has also equaled Wayne Rooney's record of goals scored at major tournaments for England (7). Only Lineker (10) and Alan Shearer (9) have netted more goals across the World Cup and European Championship for England.

Records

A look at the other records

England's Kalvin Phillips regained possession of the ball 11 times against Germany. As per Opta, this is the most by an England player in a European Championship match since Tony Adams (13 times against Germany, Euro 1996). England have kept a clean sheet in each of their opening four matches at a major tournament for the second time (also in World Cup 1966).

Do you know?

England finally defeat Germany at Wembley

This was the 13th meeting between England and Germany at the Wembley Stadium. England have beaten them for the first time in eight games at the stadium. They had won four of the first five such games.