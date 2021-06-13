UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Raheem Sterling scored his maiden goal at a major tournament for England

England overcame World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia in their opening Group D encounter at the UEFA Euro 2020 on Sunday. Raheem Sterling gave England a crucial lead in the second half which was the difference in the end. England also saw Phil Foden hit the post early on in the first half. Here are the records that were broken.

Sterling

Sterling scripts these feats for England

As per Opta, Sterling has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 17 England games (13 goals, 6 assists). Including this match, the Three Lions have now won all 11 of the previous games Sterling has scored in. Sterling scored his maiden goal at a major competition as well. He now has 15 goals for England in 62 appearances in all competitions.

#ENGCRO

England get the job done against Croatia

Foden struck the post before Phillips had a shot on target, drawing the Croatian keeper to make an excellent save. England lost the tempo post that as Croatia held on with character and grit. England got the lead just when Croatia appeared to be gathering some momentum. This was England's first win in an opening match at the European Championships.

Do you know?

Kalvin Phillips bosses the show in the first half

England mid-fielder Kalvin Phillips was the only player on the pitch not to misplace a pass in the first half versus Croatia. He completed all of his 18 passes. As per Opta, no player completed more long passes than him (3).

Information

Bellingham scripts history for England

Jude Bellingham has become the youngest player to appear in the finals of the European Championships, aged 17 years and 349 days. Netherlands' Jetro Willems was the previous record holder, aged 18 when making his bow in Euro 2012.