FIFA Rankings: Belgium hold top spot, India remain 105th

May 28, 2021

Belgium top the show in the latest FIFA Rankings

The Belgium national football team tops the latest FIFA Rankings ahead of world champions France. Meanwhile, Brazil, England, and Portugal keep their places in the top five. With only one match played since the last FIFA Rankings were published, there has been no change. The Indian football team has retained its 105th position ahead of key World Cup qualifying matches. Here's more.

Rankings

FIFA Rankings to change with several tournaments on offer

Bahrain's one-place gain (98, +1) is the only movement among the 210 teams in the FIFA Rankings. Ukraine remain 24th but, having dropped points, nearest challengers Serbia have closed the gap on them. With a host of international competitions set to take place around the globe, things will change. Besides the FIFA WC Qualifiers, the European Championships and Copa America will also take place.

Team India

India maintain their 105th spot

The Indian men's national team maintained their 105th rank. India also maintained their 19th spot among Asian countries. The Blue Tigers were ranked 105 in April as well but have not played any matches since. Igor Stimac's side are set to take on Qatar, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June.

Information

FIFA Rankings: A look at the top 10 teams

Belgium lead the standings with 1,783.38 points ahead of France (1,757.30). Brazil (1,742.65), England (1686.68), and Portugal (1,666.62) follow suit. The likes of Spain (1,648.13), Italy (1,642.06), Argentina (1,641.95), Uruguay (1,639.08), and Denmark (1,631.55) fill up the top 10 spots.

Details

WC Qualifiers: Key details about India

India are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar top the table with 13 points while Oman have 12. India are virtually out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach. It will help them book a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Information

Japan top the show among Asian teams

In Asia, Japan maintained their position at the summit and are ranked 28th in the world. The Asian giants are followed by Iran (31), Korea Republic (39), and Australia (41).