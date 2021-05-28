Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Netherlands

Steven Bergwijn has been dropped from Netherlands' squad for the European Championships

The Netherlands national football team has been announced for the upcoming European Championships in June. Netherlands coach Frank de Boer named a 26-member squad for the Euro 2020. Interestingly, there is no place for Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn. Netherlands have been placed in Group C alongside Austria, Ukraine, and North Macedonia. We decode Netherlands' squad.

Bergwijn

Bergwijn left out after lack of playing time at Spurs

De Boer went on to omit eight players from a preliminary squad named earlier this month. A lack of playing time at Tottenham for the 23-year-old Bergwijn over the final months of the Premier League looked to have cost him the chance of making the selection. Notably, De Boer went on to choose uncapped Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in his list of strikers.

Players

Veteran goalie Stekelenburg gets a spot in the squad

Besides Bergwijn, the likes of Anwar El Ghazi, Hans Hateboer, Rick Karsdorp, Jeremiah St Juste, Kenny Tete, and Tonny Vilhena were dropped. Meanwhile, veteran goal-keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who played in the 2010 World Cup final but only recently saw league action with Ajax Amsterdam after years as a reserve at Everton, was chosen as one of the three keepers.

Squad

A look at Netherlands' squad

Goal-keepers: Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Jurriem Timber, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal Mid-fielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Donny van de Beek, Georginio Wijnaldum Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst

Analysis

The Netherlands have an exciting squad at their disposal

Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, and Nathan Ake bring character at the back. The mid-field sees plenty of energy in the form of Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum. Donny van de Beek will hope to make things count after a difficult first season at Manchester United. Wout Weghorst will lead the attack having netted 25 goals for Wolfsburg in the 2020-21 season.

Major events

How have the Dutch performed of late?

After losing the FIFA World Cup 2010 final, Netherlands finished third in the 2014 event. They failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018. The Euro 2012 saw them fail to qualify for the knockout stages. They didn't qualify for the Euro 2016 next. However, they reached the UEFA Nations League final in 2018-19 but failed to progress in the 2020-21 event.