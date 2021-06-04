Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Wales

Jun 04, 2021

Wales will hope to make their presence felt in the Euro 2020 Championships

The Wales national football team will be keen to mark its influence in the upcoming European Championships. Wales are placed in Group A alongside Italy, Switzerland, and Turkey. They have a difficult group to deal with but one will expect them to provide a stern fight. Gareth Bale is the star man in this Wales squad. Here are further details.

Wales

Wales are a technically gifted outfit

After reaching the semis of the Euro 2016, Wales will want to do well this time and reach the knockout stages. The 26-man squad is technically gifted and has the desired speed and energy. They also have depth in their squad. To do well in a tough group, Wales need to be courageous and imbibe a team spirit to come out unscathed.

Bale

Bale had a decent 2020-21 season for Tottenham

Bale will captain Wales in Euro 2020 under the guidance of interim manager Robert Page. Bale had a good season at Tottenham after being loaned by Real Madrid. In 34 matches, he scored 16 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the Premier League. Bale has netted 33 goals for Wales in 91 appearances. He is set to return to Real after the Euros.

Mid-field

Ramsey holds the key in mid-field for Wales

Wales will look up to former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey in mid-field. He had a difficult second season at Juventus, being limited to 30 appearances but the Euro 2020 campaign can help him regain confidence. Veteran Joe Allen will add character as well. David Brooks had a decent season for Bournemouth and will lend a voice. Joe Morrel will hope to step up.

Attack

What about Wales' attacking line?

Manchester United's versatile winger Daniel James can have the desired impact. His contribution will be crucial for the Welsh team. Harry Wilson can be used in several positions, including as a false nine. He has done well on loan across Derby, Bournemouth, and Cardiff over the last three seasons. Cardiff's Kieffer Moore had a productive 2020-21 campaign and adds the goal-scoring touch.

Defence

Defensively, Wales have the desired character

Tottenham duo Joe Rodon and Ben Davies will need to have a productive campaign. Liverpool's Neco Williams made 14 appearances for the club in the recently concluded season, promises youthful energy. Chris Gunter and Connor Roberts add value as well. Wales were sound defensively in their UEFA Nations League 2020/21 campaign, conceding just one goal in six group games.

Squad

Here's Wales' 26-man Euro 2020 squad

Goal-keepers: Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward Defenders: Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Tom Lockyer, Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Gunter Mid-fielders: Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Matthew Smith, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Jonathan Williams, David Brook, Harry Wilson, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill Forwards: Kieffer Moore, Dan James, Tyler Roberts, Gareth Bale