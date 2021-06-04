Ben Stokes turns 30: A look at his major feats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 02:13 pm

Major records of England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Arguably the greatest all-rounder in modern-day cricket, Ben Stokes, celebrates his 30th birthday. An attacking left-handed batsman and a handy fast bowler, Stokes, has helped England produce several incredible wins across formats. His unbeaten 135 in the Headingley Test (Ashes 2019) is rated as one of the best Test knocks in a run-chase. Let us have a look at the major feats of Stokes.

Career

Stokes in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly a decade, Stokes has amassed 4,631 runs from 71 Tests. He also owns 10 tons and 24 fifties. Stokes has 2,817 ODI and 442 T20I runs to his name. In the bowling section, Stokes has registered 163 Test wickets with a best match haul of 8/161. He has also claimed a total of 93 scalps in white-ball cricket.

Heroics

Stokes helped England win the 2019 World Cup

England won their maiden 50-over World Cup in 2019. Stokes was the chief architect of this historic achievement (465 runs). His unbeaten 84 in the final drew praise as England won via Super Over. In the league match against South Africa, Stokes scored a fifty, scalped two wickets, and grabbed two catches. He became the fifth player to achieve this mark in WC history.

Classic

The Headingley classic!

Just over a month after winning the World Cup, England registered their highest-ever run-chase in Test history (362/9 at Headingley). Chasing 359, England were down to 286/9. Stokes then shared a 76-run stand with Jack Leach, driving England to a resounding victory. The star all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 135, the third-highest score for England in a fourth-innings win (after Mark Butcher and Jack Brown).

Feat

Most runs in a Test innings (at number six)

In 2016, Stokes slammed an astonishing 258 against South Africa in Cape Town (his highest Test score). The 198-ball knock was studded with 30 fours and 11 sixes. Till date, this is the highest Test score by a batsman at number six. Stokes is followed by Doug Walters (250), Don Bradman (234), MS Dhoni (224), and AB de Villiers (217*) on the tally.

Do you know?

Joint-second-most sixes in a Test innings

In Cape Town, Stokes hammered a total of 11 sixes. He has the joint-second-most sixes in a Test innings along with Nathan Astle, Matthew Hayden, and Brendon McCullum (twice). The tally is led by Wasim Akram, who smashed 12 sixes in 1996.

Records

Other records held by Stokes

In 2020, Stokes became only the second cricketer after Ian Botham to achieve the double of 4,000 runs and 100 wickets for England. He is only the fifth player to slam 10 centuries and take 150 wickets in the format, after Jacques Kallis, Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham, and Ravi Shastri. Stokes also owns the fastest fifty by an England opener in Tests (36 balls).