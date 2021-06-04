England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020

The England football team has suffered a blow ahead of the upcoming European Championships. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury. The Liverpool youngster suffered the injury during a friendly match against Austria, which England won 1-0. Following a scan, it was revealed that he has suffered a quad tear. Here are the details.

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for around six weeks

The 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks and will return to Liverpool for rehabilitation. Gareth Southgate will not name a replacement for Alexander-Arnold until after Sunday's final warm-up game with Romania. The Liverpool star's inclusion as one of four right-backs in the 26-man squad was one of the main talking points. He had missed the previous seven matches for England.

Alexander-Arnold played a crucial role in the Premier League season

Alexander-Arnold played a crucial role to help Liverpool make it to the last four of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Reds earned a Champions League berth on the final matchday, finishing third ahead of Chelsea. Alexander-Arnold contributed with two goals and seven assists in the campaign. He made 258 recoveries, 49 interceptions, and 43 clearances. He also created 14 big chances.

England are well stocked at right-back position

Southgate has the desired resources at right-back in the absence of Alexander-Arnold. There is Kieran Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid. The experienced Kyle Walker brings character and won the Premier League with Manchester City. Youngster Reece James, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, is another player in the mix. He could be the first preference for Southgate.

England may get Jesse Lingard or James Ward-Prowse

Southgate may choose to bring in Southampton mid-fielder James Ward-Prowse. The experienced campaigner had a good season for the Saints. He has got seven England caps under his belt. Then there is Jesse Lingard, who played on Wednesday against Austria despite being left out of the final 26-man squad. Lingard had a new lease of life at West Ham this year.

England open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia

The Three Lions are placed in Group D alongside Croatia, Czech Republic, and Scotland. Their first game is against FIFA World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia at Wembley. England take on Romania in a friendly on June 6.