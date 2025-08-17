Home loan interest rates: How much SBI, HDFC, ICICI charge?

The State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's largest lender, has hiked its home loan interest rates. The change, which came into effect on August 1, sees the upper limit of the interest rate band rise by 25 basis points to 8.7%. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key policy rates unchanged in August's monetary policy review.

Rate details Changes in other SBI products The revised data shows that the interest rate for a regular home loan (term loan) now ranges between 7.5% and 8.7%. The upper limit has been increased from its previous level of 8.45%. However, the lower limit of these rates remains unchanged. Other SBI home loan products like Home Loan Maxgain (OD), Top Up Loan, and Reverse Mortgage Loan have also seen changes in their respective interest rates.

Borrower impact Impact on borrowers The increase in SBI's home loan interest rates will directly affect borrowers availing a term loan at the higher end of the interest band. Depending on their credit profile or score, these customers may have to pay a slightly higher EMI due to this 25 basis point increase. The hike will also affect their repayment burden due to an increased interest amount over time.