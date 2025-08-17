Home loan interest rates: How much SBI, HDFC, ICICI charge?
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has hiked its home loan interest rates. The change, which came into effect on August 1, sees the upper limit of the interest rate band rise by 25 basis points to 8.7%. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key policy rates unchanged in August's monetary policy review.
The revised data shows that the interest rate for a regular home loan (term loan) now ranges between 7.5% and 8.7%. The upper limit has been increased from its previous level of 8.45%. However, the lower limit of these rates remains unchanged. Other SBI home loan products like Home Loan Maxgain (OD), Top Up Loan, and Reverse Mortgage Loan have also seen changes in their respective interest rates.
The increase in SBI's home loan interest rates will directly affect borrowers availing a term loan at the higher end of the interest band. Depending on their credit profile or score, these customers may have to pay a slightly higher EMI due to this 25 basis point increase. The hike will also affect their repayment burden due to an increased interest amount over time.
Comparison
A look at rates from other banks
HDFC Bank offers home loans starting at 7.9% interest per annum. ICICI Bank's standard home loan interest rates range between 8.75%-9.4% for salaried individuals up to ₹35 lakh, and 8.75%-9.55% for self-employed individuals in the same bracket. Kotak Mahindra Bank starts its home loan interest rate from 7.99% per annum, while Bank of Baroda offers a range of 7.45%-9.2%.