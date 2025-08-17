These IPOs will be open for subscription this week

The primary market remains active with seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription this week. These include five mainboard and two SME segment IPOs. The coming week will also see seven new IPO listings. Last week's market saw the listing of JSW Cement's IPO, which opened with gains over 4% but later fell below its issue price due to profit booking on listing day.

IPO 1 Shreeji Shipping Global The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO will open for subscription on August 19 and shall close on August 21. The price band has been fixed at ₹240 to ₹252 per stock.

IPO 2, 3 Gem Aromatics, Vikram Solar The Gem Aromatics IPO will also open for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21, with a price band of ₹309 to ₹325 per share. Similarly, the Vikram Solar IPO will have the same subscription period as Gem Aromatics but at a slightly higher price band of ₹315 to ₹332 per stock.

IPO 4, 5 Patel Retail, Mangal Electrical The Patel Retail IPO will open for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21, with a price band of ₹237 to ₹255 per share. The Mangal Electrical IPO will have a slightly different subscription period, opening on August 20 and closing on August 22, at a price band of ₹533 to ₹561 per stock.