Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details of India's boxing contingent

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 03:42 pm

India will be fielding a nine-member boxing contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Nine Indian boxers will be taking part in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This time around, the expectations are riding high on India's boxers in terms of winning medals. In 2016, the Indian boxing contingent didn't live up to expectations as they returned with no medals. India's boxing journey is set to start on July 24. Here we present the key details.

Mary Kom will hope to produce her best show

38-year-old Mary Kom will be aiming to win a second Olympic medal. The six-time world champion is set to participate in the 51kg category. Mary has won 19 medals for India, including 13 gold, three silver, and three bronze medals. The experienced campaigner sealed her spot in the 51kg category at the Asian Olympic qualifying event in Amman. This will be her last Olympics.

Simranjit Kaur can promise aplenty in the 60kg category

Simranjit Kaur, who is set to participate in the 60kg category, is expected to put up a stern fight. She bagged a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018 and has two medals at Asian Championships. Simranjit clinched silver after losing her final bout in the women's lightweight (57-60kg) division at the Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman to get an Olympic ticket.

30-year-old Pooja Rani will hope to go big

Pooja Rani, who is set to participate in the 75kg category, will be aiming to make her presence felt in what has been a difficult journey. In 2017, Pooja had faced a career-threatening shoulder injury. She has won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, besides four medals at the Asian Championships. She is the first Indian to qualify for the 75kg category.

Can Lovlina defy the difficulties to stand tall?

Lovlina Borgohain is the youngest in India's women's boxing team. The 23-year-old is set to participate in the 69kg category. She has already won two medals at the World Championships. Being impacted by the coronavirus, Lovlina faced difficulties in her build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Amit Panghal is expected to bring home a medal

In the men's section, Amit Panghal (52kg category) is expected to return with a medal. He is the top seed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Amit has won six medals for India at major tournaments. The 25-year-old will be participating in his maiden Olympics. He has worked hard to address some of the issues in his game and is desperate to land a medal.

Debutant Manish Kaushik will hope to step up

Debutant Olympian Manish Kaushik (63kg category) impressed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Championships. Hailing from Bhiwani, the 25-year-old Kaushik was out of action in 2020 for around 10 months due to a bicep injury. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has been a blessing for Kaushik. He has worked on his game and could produce a fight.

Key details of Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar

Two-time Olympian Vikas Krishan (69kg category) is an experienced boxer and will be hoping to help the rest of the contingent with his knowledge. The 29-year-old is the second Indian boxer after Vijender Singh to qualify for three successive Olympics. Himachal Pradesh's Ashish Kumar (75kg category) made the cut last year after losing his father. He has also battled COVID-19 in 2021.

Satish Kumar set to participate in +91kg category

Satish Kumar (+91kg category) is India's first super heavyweight to qualify for the Olympics. This is his maiden Olympic participation. The 32-year-old has won medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.