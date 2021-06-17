Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

In a major development, Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the upcoming Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics. The 35-year-old informed about the same on Twitter. Nadal said he has taken the tough decision considering the "demanding clay-court season". Last week, Nadal was denied a 14th Roland Garros title after world number one Novak Djokovic defeated him in the semi-finals. Here is more.

'The goal is to prolong my career', says Nadal

"I have decided not to participate in this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it I understand that it is the right decision," Nadal wrote.

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

French Open

Nadal lost his third match at French Open

Nadal was knocked out by Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2021 French Open. The Serbian ace defeated the 13-time Roland Garros winner 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in an epic clash that ran for over four hours. Notably, Nadal lost a Roland Garros semi-final for the first time in his career. This was only his third match-defeat at the French Open.

Here's why Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon

The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

Olympics

A look at Nadal's record at Olympics

Nadal has fared well at the Olympics. He won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games (men's singles) after defeating Fernando Gonzalez in the final. Eight years later, the Spanish ace won gold in men's doubles along with Marc Lopez (at the 2016 Rio Games). Notably, Nadal was also the flag-bearer for the Spanish Olympic contingent in that edition.

Olympics

'The Olympic Games always meant a lot'

Mentioning the Tokyo Olympics, Nadal stated, "The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a sportsperson, I found the spirit that every sportsperson in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honour to be the flag bearer for my country."

Wimbledon

Nadal owns two Wimbledon titles

Nadal has a win-loss record of 53-12 at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event. He reached the semi-finals in the last two editions (2018 and 2019). Nadal has won Wimbledon twice. He defeated Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7 in 2008 final. He captured his second Wimbledon title in 2010, beating Tomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the summit clash.