Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid: Decoding his major records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 03:27 pm

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid after 16 years

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid after 16 years at the Spanish club. The 35-year-old veteran defender enjoyed a fantastic career at Real after joining the side from Sevilla in 2005. He went on to make 671 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring a total of 101 goals. His contract expires at the end of this month. Here we decode his records.

La Liga

Ramos holds these records in La Liga

Ramos made a total of 508 appearances in La Liga (469 for Real). He has the 10th-highest number of appearances in La Liga, besides being the fourth-highest for Real He is 22nd in terms of most La Liga goals for Real (72), besides having the second-highest numbers as a defender. He is the only player alongside Fernando Hierro (102) to score 70-plus league goals.

Numbers

Ramos has the fourth-highest appearances across competitions for Real

Ramos has the joint-19th highest number of goals for Real in all competitions (101). In terms of defenders, his tally is the second-best after Hierro (126). The Spanish defender also netted 15 goals in the Champions League for Real. He has the third-highest number of appearances for Real in the UCL (129). He also has the fourth-highest appearances across competitions for Real (671).

Success

Ramos helped Real win a host of trophies

Ramos won a total of 22 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his period with the club, Ramos helped Real win five La Liga titles, four Spanish Super Cups, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Champions League honors, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Feats

Notable individual feats for Ramos

Ramos was inducted into the Champions League Squad of the Season on four occasions. He also won the FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball in 2014. He was adjudged La Liga's best defender on five occasions. He was included in La Liga Team of the Season in 2015-16.

Do you know?

Ramos' best moment in a Real Madrid shirt

In what can be counted as Ramos' best memory at Real is when he scored a 93rd-minute equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final. Real went on to beat arch-rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time to win their 10th European Cup (La Decima).