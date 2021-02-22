Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 12:48 pm

Lionel Messi netted on his club-record 506th La Liga appearance but Barcelona were held by Cadiz. The Spanish league giants couldn't respond in the perfect manner after suffering a 4-1 home defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The result leaves Barca third at the moment, eight points behind league leaders Atletico. Here we present the records broken.

La Liga Barca's seven-match winning run comes to an end

Messi's netted a first-half penalty in the 32nd minute after Pedri was felled. Despite dominating possession and mustering 20 shots, Barca failed to find another goal. Their slender lead was canceled out by Alex Fernandez's last-minute penalty. Cadiz's equalizer was their only shot on goal. With this loss, Barca's seven-match-winning run in La Liga came to an end.

Messi Messi smashes 460th La Liga goal

Messi scored his 16th La Liga goal of the season. He is now tied with Luis Suarez. Messi has been involved in 19 goals in La Liga this season (highest). The legendary footballer has 460 career La Liga goals in 506 appearances. He now has 21 goals in all competitions this season, besides racing to 655 Barca goals in 761 appearances.

Duo Messi surpasses Xavi's record, Busquets registers this milestone

Messi scripted a record by surpassing Xavi (505) in terms of most La Liga appearances for Barca. Messi has now scored against 38 different teams in La Liga. Sergio Busquets made his 400th La Liga appearance for Barca. The Spaniard became the fourth Barca player to register 400 or more La Liga appearances after Lionel Messi (506), Xavi (505), and Andres Iniesta (442).

Information Messi scores in six successive La Liga games

As per Opta, Lionel Messi has scored in six successive La Liga games (nine goals) for the first time since February 2019 (eight appearances).

