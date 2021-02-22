Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 12:25 pm

Inter thrashed arch-rivals AC Milan 3-0 in their Serie A game to open a four-point lead atop. Lautaro Martinez scored a brace and Romleu Lukaku netted one to help Inter sail past Milan. Inter now have 53 points from 23 matches as Milan lost impetus to lose a second successive match. Here we present the crucial records scripted.

Derby Three-star Inter overcome Milan

Martinez scored an early header to put Inter ahead. Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic had two chances to equalize, but the Swede failed to find the net. Milan were caught out trying to chase the game. A fine team display saw Martinez tap in his second then Romelu Lukaku finished another incisive counter attack with a low drive into the bottom corner.

Inter Inter race to 57 league goals, script record

Inter have netted a staggering 57 Serie A goals in the opening 23 games this season. As per Opta, they only had more only in 1949-50 and in 1950-51. This was Inter's 16th win of the Serie A 2020-21 season (W16 D5 L2). They have also registered a fourth successive league win.

Lukaku Lukaku scripts these records for Inter

Romelu Lukaku scored his 17th league goal this season. He now has 40 Serie A goals in 58 matches. The former Manchester United striker has raced to 23 goals in all competitions this season. He has netted 57 goals in 81 appearances for Inter. Lukaku has scored in four successive Milan derbies in Serie A.

Do you know? Martinez-Lukaku partnership blossoms