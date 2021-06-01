Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Denmark

Jun 01, 2021

Leicester City goal-keeper Kasper Schmeichel is one of the star players of Denmark

Denmark have a presentable 26-man squad for the upcoming European Championships as they aim to mark their authority. After failing to qualify for the Euro 2016, the Denmark national football team will hope to perform well. With Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel in the mix, Denmark have the desired quality. They are placed alongside Belgium, Finland, and Russia in Group B. Here's more.

Eriksen

Eriksen holds the key for Denmark

29-year-old Inter Milan mid-fielder Eriksen holds the key for Denmark. The former Tottenham ace played 34 times for Inter in the 2020-21 season, scoring thrice in the Serie A campaign, which Inter won. The trophy win will help Eriksen in terms of confidence as he aims to provide comfort. In 2021, Eriksen has featured in three games for Denmark in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Success

Several successful players in the Denmark side

Brentford, who earned qualification to the Premier League, have two mid-fielders Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard in the squad. Andreas Christensen was instrumental for Chelsea in the Champions League final win against Manchester City. Martin Braithwaite played his part for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season (8 goals), winning the Copa del Rey trophy. Meanwhile, Schmeichel helped Leicester City win the FA Cup.

Players

Notable players in the Denmark line-up

Skipper Simon Kjær will be the rock at the back and will partner Christensen in central defence. The AC Milan defender has 105 caps for Denmark. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg holds the card as the defensive mid-fielder. 29-year-old Thomas Delaney brings character as well. In attack. RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen will be influential. The 26-year-old scored 11 goals for Leipzig in the 2020-21 season.

Denmark

Denmark's performance in key international tournaments of late

Denmark lead their group in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022. They have won all three games so far. Denmark also finished second in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 above England. However, they failed to qualify for the Finals. At the FIFA World Cup 2018, they reached the round of 16, losing to eventual finalists Croatia on penalties.

Denmark squad

Here's the 26-man squad of Denmark

Goal-keepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland), Frederik Rønnow Defenders: Jens Stryger Larsen, Simon Kjær, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Daniel Wass, Mathias Jørgensen, Joakim Mæhle, Jannik Vestergaard, Nicolai Boilesen Mid-fielders: Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Anders Christiansen, Christian Eriksen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Robert Skov Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind