Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid as manager: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 11:16 am

Carlo Ancelotti has left Everton to join former club Real Madrid as manager

Celebrated manager Carlo Ancelotti has left Everton to join former club Real Madrid. The 61-year-old had previously managed Real Madrid for two years between 2013 and 2015. He has now left Premier League club, Everton, after 18 months in charge at Goodison Park. Ancelotti has signed a three-year deal at Real, replacing Zinedine Zidane, who resigned from his second spell as the club's manager.

Comments

Ancelotti couldn't turn down an unexpected opportunity

Ancelotti said he has respect for everyone associated with Everton. "I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them." "While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family," Ancelotti added.

Everton

What now for the Toffees?

Everton will feel gutted regarding the developments with Real coming for Ancelotti. They finished a disappointing 10th in the recently concluded Premier League season. However, they had faith in Ancelotti for taking them higher. The Italian was respected by the fans and they will be disappointed. Nuno Espirito Santo, Eddie Howe, and David Moyes are being linked to take over the vacant managerial post.

Options

Real had these names in mind as well

Knowing that Zidane is intending to depart, Real worked behind the scenes to come up with his replacement. Their priority was Massimiliano Allegri, however, that didn't work as the Italian moved to former club Juventus, who sacked Andrea Pirlo. Club legend Raul, who is currently the coach of Madrid's Castilla side, was in the frame alongside Antonio Conte, who departed as Inter Milan manager.

Analysis

Real Madrid go with the tried and tested

Real Madrid wanted a quick fix and decided to go with the tried and tested. Besides, Zidane's success across two spells, the managerial situation at the club was baffling in between. Ancelotti won four trophies during his spell with Real, including the Champions League. However, he is yet to win the league title. Ancelotti will hope to taste success on this front.

The Toffees

Everton searching for a sixth manager in five years

Everton will now need to find a sixth manager in five years. Notably, Ancelotti had the best win percentage as compared to his predecessors (43.1%). The Toffees need to make a wise decision here and get someone who can help them earn European berths. Rafa Benitez can be a sound option and the former Liverpool boss would grab this opportunity.