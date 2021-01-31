Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 10:53 am

Real Madrid suffered a blow in terms of keeping their hopes alive in defending the Spanish league honor this season. The champions suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Levante. Real trail leaders Atletico Madrid by seven points as Diego Simeone's men have two games in hand. Atletico have the chance to extend the gap further. Here we present the key records.

Match details 10-man Real suffer against Levante

Los Blancos had defender Eder Militao sent-off after nine minutes but they took the lead soon after through versatile forward Marco Asensio. Toni Kroos made an excellent assist for the Spaniard. Jose Luis Morales equalized for Levante and Roger Marti scored the winner with 12 minutes remaining. Notably, Marti had earlier missed a penalty.

Lopez Levante manager Paco Lopez scripts these feats

As per Opta, Paco Lopez is one of the three managers to win twice against Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane in La Liga after Pablo Machin and Quique Setien. He is also the first manager to record an away league win at Santiago Bernabeu and el Alfredo Di Stefano.

Opta stats Notable individual records scripted in the match

Real Madrid goalie Thiabut Courtois made six saves against Levante, including his second penalty for the club in La Liga. This is more than in any other game for Los Blancos in the competition. Levante skipper Morales is one of the two players to have scored in different La Liga against Real Madrid since the start of 2020, after Joselu Mato for Alaves.

Numbers Real script these unwanted stats