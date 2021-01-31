-
BCCI set to conduct IPL 2021 in IndiaLast updated on Jan 31, 2021, 10:39 am
-
In what comes as a positive news for Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to conduct the IPL 2021 in India.
As per a report in TOI, the BCCI has designated Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune, for the same.
-
In this articleMotera could also be used as a venue No Ranji Trophy this season
-
Information
Motera could also be used as a venue
-
It understood that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could also be used for the knockout matches during the end of May. Meanwhile, the tournament is likely to start in April after the completion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a Women's One-Day tournament.
-
Domestic
No Ranji Trophy this season
-
On Saturday, it was reported that India's premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy won't be held in the truncated 2020/21 season.
The BCCI is instead focusing on conducting the limited-overs games such as Vijay Hazare Trophy and the senior women's One-Day tournament.
It has been learned that the Vijay Hazare Trophy will precede the upcoming edition of IPL.