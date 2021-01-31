In what comes as a positive news for Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to conduct the IPL 2021 in India. As per a report in TOI, the BCCI has designated Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune, for the same.

Motera could also be used as a venue

It understood that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could also be used for the knockout matches during the end of May. Meanwhile, the tournament is likely to start in April after the completion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a Women's One-Day tournament.

No Ranji Trophy this season