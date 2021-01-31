Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 10:04 am

Manchester United lost ground in the pursuit of the Premier League title after playing out an entertaining 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates. United have now dropped points in three of their last four games, handing the impetus to Manchester City, who have a three-point lead. For the Gunners, it was a good point as they maintain their recent run of form.

It was an entertaining affair with both sides getting chances but failed to take them. For Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe looked threatening and had several opportunities to break the deadlock. Emile Smith Rowe was lively and Alexandre Lacazette's clipped free-kick hit the bar as well. United saw Fred draw a great save from Bernd Leno, besides Edinson Cavani missing two good chances late on.

United drew their fifth Premier League game of the season and are yet to clinch victory against the so called established big six. They have won two of their last five games and have 41 points from 21 games. Arsenal have gone past Chelsea at the moment and are ninth (31 points). They are unbeaten in seven league games.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in each of their last six Premier League games against Manchester United, since losing home and away in 2017-18. It is Arsenal's longest unbeaten run against United in league competition since October 1980 to May 1983. United have failed to score in three consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since between September 1981 and May 1983 (4 games).

As per Opta, this was the first goalless draw between Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League since February 2014. Meanwhile, United are winless in all five Premier League games against Arsenal under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Notably, Arsenal have kept four consecutive home clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since April 2019.

