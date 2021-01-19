Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 10:56 am

Arsenal moved into the top half of the Premier League 2020-21 table after sealing a 3-0 victory against Newcastle United. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace and Bukayo Saka got one as Newcastle had a forgettable second half. Meanwhile, the Magpies are without a league win since December 12. They remain 15th on the table. Here we present the major numbers.

#ARSNEW Arsenal get the job done against Newcastle

Aubameyang showed his superb touch five minutes into the second period when beating Emil Krafth and firing past goal-keeper Karl Darlow at his near post for the opener. Youngsters Emile Smith-Rowe and Saka combined for the second 10 minutes later. Cedric Soares then set up an open goal for Aubameyang to double his tally as the Gunners claimed all three points.

Premier League Arsenal go unbeaten in five league games, Newcastle struggle

The Gunners got back to winning ways and are now unbeaten in five successive league games, winning four and drawing one. Arsenal scripted their eighth win in 19 league games this season and have 27 points. Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games. This was their third successive Premier League loss and a fourth in all competitions.

Arsenal Arsenal script these records after beating Newcastle

As per Opta, Arsenal have kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since February 2009. Only Nicolas Anelka (30), Cesc Fabregas (28), and Theo Walcott (12) have been involved in more Premier League goals for Arsenal as a teenager than the talented Saka (5 goals, 6 assists).

Opta stats Aubameyang notches these feats after a solid performance