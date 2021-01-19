Last updated on

Budding opener Shubman Gill came close to scoring his maiden Test century in the second session on Day 5 at the Gabba. His 91-run knock has bolstered India's chances of stealing what could be one of the greatest Test victories. He shared a century-stand with Cheteshwar Pujara before falling to Nathan Lyon. Later on, skipper Ajinkya Rahane too departed for 24. Here is more.

Session How did the second session pan out?

Gill and Pujara were in charge after Australia got rid of Rohit Sharma in the morning session. While Gill played the aggressor, Pujara dealt with the Australian bowlers in his usual manner. However, an untimely edge off Nathan Lyon resulted in Gill's wicket. After a few overs, Pat Cummins sent back Rahane. Rishabh Pant has come in ahead of Mayank Agarwal.

Gill Gill impresses with a 91-run knock

Although youngster Gill missed out on a match-winning century, his blazing knock set the tone of Indian innings. He didn't leave any opportunity to score runs, especially on the daunting bouncers. He fired a blistering 91 off 146 balls, a knock that was studded with 8 fours and 2 sixes. This was his second half-century of the series.

Pujara Another defiant knock by Pujara

Contrary to Gill's aggressive approach, Pujara exhibited his defiance. He firmly held one end even after Gill departed in the post-lunch session. Notably, Pujara suffered quite a few blows to his wrist and head while dealing with bouncers. He was also attended by India's physio on several occasions. Pujara ended up scoring 43* off 168 balls before tea.

Information A valuable partnership by Gill and Pujara

Gill and Pujara shared a 114-run knock for the second wicket as India struggled on 18/1 after Rohit departed. Pujara steadied the Indian innings, playing the rescuer, while Gill kept smashing the Australian bowlers for boundaries. The century-stand lifted India's hopes to win the Test.

Lyon Lyon gives Australia the crucial breakthrough