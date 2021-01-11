-
AUSvsIND, SCG Test: Decoding interesting stats of this historic matchLast updated on Jan 11, 2021, 04:49 pm
-
India scripted an emphatic turnaround on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia at the SCG.
Hanuma Vihari (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) remained unbeaten as the visitors managed to draw the Test eventually.
Earlier, Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) brought India back in the hunt, while chasing 407.
We take a look at the interesting stats of this match.
-
-
Ashwin, Vihari
A historic stand by Vihari and Ashwin
-
After Pant and Pujara departed, the likes of Vihari and Ashwin took the mantle, staying till end.
The duo shared a 62-run stand, that lasted over three hours.
Interestingly, Vihari and Ashwin faced 256 balls in their unbeaten partnership, the most by an Indian sixth-wicket pair Down Under.
Their historic stand comprised of 11 fours, 2 doubles and 14 singles.
-
India
Team India scripts history
-
India batted 131 overs and scored 334/5 in the fourth innings before the game ended in a draw.
This is the most number of overs India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 (vs Pakistan, Delhi).
The last team that batted out 100+ overs (4th innings) to save a Test Down Under was South Africa in Adelaide (148 overs, 2012/13).
-
Information
India script several 4th-innings records
-
This was the eighth time that India batted out 100+ overs in the 4th innings to save a Test. They have played out their joint-fourth-most overs after 150.5 vs Eng (1979), 136.0 vs WI (1948/49), 132.0 vs WI (1958/59), 131.0 vs Pak (1979/80).
-
Ashwin
Ashwin remained resilient throughout the innings
-
Considering Ravindra Jadeja's injury, Ashwin came out to bat at number five during the run-chase.
He remained resilient throughout the innings, having projected a sturdy technique.
He ended up scoring 39 (128), the fifth-most balls played by a number seven batsman for India in the 4th innings.
The other four are Dhoni (159), Pant (146), Mongia (135) and Kirmani (133).
-
Pant
Highest fourth-innings score by an Indian wicket-keeper (drawn Test)
-
Pant's 97 off 118 balls on the final day was a knock to remember for ages.
Although he couldn't complete what could have been a historic hundred, he certainly helped India make a turnaround.
Notably, this has become the highest fourth-innings (individual) score by an Indian wicket-keeper in a drawn Test.
He is followed by Dhoni (76*) on the tally.
-
Record
Another record scripted by Pant
-
Pant now has the most consecutive 25+ scores (10) by a visiting batsman Down Under.
In the first innings, he eclipsed the record of Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and Rusi Surti.
His Test scores in Australia read as - 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159*, 29, 36 and 97.