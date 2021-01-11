India scripted an emphatic turnaround on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia at the SCG. Hanuma Vihari (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) remained unbeaten as the visitors managed to draw the Test eventually. Earlier, Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) brought India back in the hunt, while chasing 407. We take a look at the interesting stats of this match.

Ashwin, Vihari A historic stand by Vihari and Ashwin

After Pant and Pujara departed, the likes of Vihari and Ashwin took the mantle, staying till end. The duo shared a 62-run stand, that lasted over three hours. Interestingly, Vihari and Ashwin faced 256 balls in their unbeaten partnership, the most by an Indian sixth-wicket pair Down Under. Their historic stand comprised of 11 fours, 2 doubles and 14 singles.

India Team India scripts history

India batted 131 overs and scored 334/5 in the fourth innings before the game ended in a draw. This is the most number of overs India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 (vs Pakistan, Delhi). The last team that batted out 100+ overs (4th innings) to save a Test Down Under was South Africa in Adelaide (148 overs, 2012/13).

Information India script several 4th-innings records

This was the eighth time that India batted out 100+ overs in the 4th innings to save a Test. They have played out their joint-fourth-most overs after 150.5 vs Eng (1979), 136.0 vs WI (1948/49), 132.0 vs WI (1958/59), 131.0 vs Pak (1979/80).

Ashwin Ashwin remained resilient throughout the innings

Considering Ravindra Jadeja's injury, Ashwin came out to bat at number five during the run-chase. He remained resilient throughout the innings, having projected a sturdy technique. He ended up scoring 39 (128), the fifth-most balls played by a number seven batsman for India in the 4th innings. The other four are Dhoni (159), Pant (146), Mongia (135) and Kirmani (133).

Pant Highest fourth-innings score by an Indian wicket-keeper (drawn Test)

Pant's 97 off 118 balls on the final day was a knock to remember for ages. Although he couldn't complete what could have been a historic hundred, he certainly helped India make a turnaround. Notably, this has become the highest fourth-innings (individual) score by an Indian wicket-keeper in a drawn Test. He is followed by Dhoni (76*) on the tally.

Record Another record scripted by Pant