In disturbing news for Cricket Australia (CA), the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday confirmed that a fan who attended Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India has tested positive for coronavirus. However, the club has asserted that the fan was not infectious while attending the Test match. Here is more on the same.

Statement Here is what MCC said in the statement

The MCC in an official statement said, "While the patron wasn't infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test and tested positive to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on December 27, 2020 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm to get tested and isolate until they receive negative result."

Quote Extensive cleaning of MCG took place on each day

"Extensive cleaning of MCG took place after each day of Boxing Day Test, and a deep clean of the identified area is now underway. During an event, high levels of constant cleaning occurs and there are over 275 hand sanitising stations located throughout," it added.

Masks Masks made mandatory for fans attending SCG Test

As a result of the incident, the New South Wales government has made wearing masks mandatory for fans attending the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). A fine of AUD 1,000 will be levied upon not following the guidelines. Notably, India handed Australia an eight-wicket defeat in the second Test at the MCG, which was attended by nearly 30,000 people.

Information A similar incident happened in ICC Women's T20 WC final

A similar incident happened at the MCG in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 WC final between Australia and India, when a fan was later diagnosed with COVID-19. As many as 86,174 attended that event, the highest attendance for a women's sporting fixture held in Australia.

