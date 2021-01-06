Tottenham were rewarded for taking the Carabao Cup seriously as they reached the final at Wembley. Jose Mourinho's side overcame Brentford 2-0 in the semi-final and will now await the winner between Manchester rivals United and City. Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min scored for Spurs to help them secure a convincing victory. Here we present the records that were broken.

Match Two-star Spurs seal Wembley ticket

Spurs got the lead in the 12th minute as Sissoko headed Sergio Reguilon's cross beyond David Raya. Brentford almost had the equalizer after the hour mark, however, Ivan Toney's headed goal was ruled out for the most marginal of offside. Spurs got the second in the 70th minute as Son steered clear to score. Brentford were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute.

Spurs Spurs reach EFL Cup final for the ninth time

Spurs, who participated in their 16th League Cup semi-final, have now progressed from nine of their previous 16 attempts, most recently in 2014-15. Only Liverpool have reached more finals in the League Cup (12). Jose Mourinho has become the third manager to reach the League Cup final with three different clubs (also Chelsea and Manchester United).

Duo Son and Sissoko script these feats

As per Opta, only team-mate Harry Kane (17) has scored more goals among Premier League players in all competitions this season than Son (16). Son went level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Sissoko has scored his first goal for Tottenham since netting in a 5-0 victory against Burnley in December 2019, ending a run of 36 matches without finding the back of the net.

Opta stats Other notable stats scripted in the match