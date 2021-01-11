Australia staged yet another comeback in the second session after India fought back on Day 5 of the SCG Test. They managed to dismiss both Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara, who brought back India in the hunt, early in the day. While Pant fell three runs short of what could have been a match-winning ton, Pujara showed notable resistance. Here is the session report.

Session How did the session pan out?

After acing the first session, Pant and Pujara started afresh post-lunch. However, the former (97) finally fell to Nathan Lyon in an attempt to slog the ball down the ground. After a while, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood got rid of Pujara with a cracker that left him in splits. The visitors finished on 280/5 at tea, taking it to the final session.

Pant Pant falls short of his third ton

Pant, who slammed his third Test fifty, looked set for a ton. His counter-attacking innings inspired some hope in the Indian camp after Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed early on. Pant was finally dismissed for 97 (118), smashing the second-highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the fourth innings of a Test. Interestingly, the highest score is also owned by Pant (114 vs Eng, 2018).

Pujara Pujara stood out with his resistance

Contrary to Pant's gameplay, Pujara played in his own manner, silencing the critics. He took on the Australian bowlers with ease, and even smashed three consecutive fours in an over bowled by Pat Cummins. Interestingly, Cummins has dismissed Pujara four times in the ongoing series. However, this time, the latter (77 off 205 balls) departed with a ripper from Hazlewood.

Feat Pujara completes 6,000 Test runs

During the fourth innings, Pujara became the 11th Indian to complete 6,000 runs in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in his 134th innings, thereby becoming the sixth-fastest Indian to do so after Sunil Gavaskar (117), Virat Kohli (119), Sachin Tendulkar (120), Virender Sehwag (123) and Rahul Dravid (125). Notably, Pujara hasn't scored a Test ton since January 2019.

Information Highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in 4th innings