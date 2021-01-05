BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. A spokesperson at Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital confirmed the same, stating the recovery of former Indian captain is well on track. Notably, Ganguly was admitted on January 2 after complaining of chest pain and discomfort. It is understood that a team of health workers will continue to monitor his health upon discharge.

Quote Ganguly is doing well: Woodlands Hospital CEO

"Sourav Ganguly is doing well as clinically expected by all of us. He slept well, he had his breakfast, he spoke to us and he's seen by his team of doctors," Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of the hospital, said on Tuesday.

Incident Ganguly underwent angioplasty on Saturday

On Saturday morning, Ganguly was exercising when he felt discomfort in his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Woodlands hospital. His test results showed that he had blockages in three coronary arteries. Eventually, he was diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease'. In the afternoon, Ganguly underwent an angioplasty on the "main culprit artery" which was revascularized with a stent.

Blockage Ganguly didn't have a heart damage, confirmed Dr. Devi Shetty

While many believed that Ganguly suffered a heart attack, India's renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty confirmed that he had a small blockage in the coronary artery. "Did he have a heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment," stated Shetty.

Information His heart will be normal once the blockage gets cleared

Dr. Shetty asserted that "Sourav had only three tiny areas of critical blockage". Once the passage gets cleared, his heart will be normal. However, a call on second angioplasty procedure will be taken by Ganguly in the coming days.

Angioplasty Ganguly can only opt for second angioplasty after two weeks