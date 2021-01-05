South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The Proteas needed 67 runs to win the Test and romped home in style. With this resounding victory, SA sealed the two-match series 2-0. They also collected 120 World Test Championship points. Here we present the records that were broken.

SA v SL How did the second Test match pan out?

The Lankans were bowled out for a paltry 157 in the first innings. Kusal Perera was the top scorer (60). For SA, Anrich Nortje claimed 6/56 to hurt the visitors. The Proteas replied with 302 runs on the board. Dean Elgar scored a sparkling 127. In reply, Lanka folded for 211, despite a fighting 103 from Dimuth Karunaratne. SA chased down the 67-run target.

Duo Elgar smashes 13th career Test century, Markram scripts a milestone

South African opener Elgar surpassed the 4,000-run mark in this series. With scores of 127 and 31*, the southpaw has raced to 4,141 runs at 40.20. He smashed his 13th career Test century in the first innings. Aiden Markram surpassed the 1,500-run mark in Tests (1,533). He got scores of 5 and 36*.

Information Sensational Nortje claims these feats

Nortje (6/56 and 2/64) claimed eight wickets in the second Test. The right-arm pacer claimed his best bowling figures, besides taking his second five-wicket haul in Tests. He now has 30 wickets in eight Tests. Overall, he claimed 11 wickets in this Test.

Duo South Africa-Sri Lanka Tests: Elgar and Karunaratne slam these feats

Elgar got past 700 career Test runs against Sri Lanka (782). He became the sixth South African batsman to achieve this feat. He is now the seventh-highest scorer in South Africa-Sri Lanka Tests. Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne got past 700 runs against South Africa (703). He slammed his second career Test ton against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka Milestones for Karunaratne and Dickwella, unwanted record for Mendis