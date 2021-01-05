Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 05:47 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
The Proteas needed 67 runs to win the Test and romped home in style.
With this resounding victory, SA sealed the two-match series 2-0.
They also collected 120 World Test Championship points.
Here we present the records that were broken.
The Lankans were bowled out for a paltry 157 in the first innings. Kusal Perera was the top scorer (60).
For SA, Anrich Nortje claimed 6/56 to hurt the visitors.
The Proteas replied with 302 runs on the board. Dean Elgar scored a sparkling 127.
In reply, Lanka folded for 211, despite a fighting 103 from Dimuth Karunaratne.
SA chased down the 67-run target.
South African opener Elgar surpassed the 4,000-run mark in this series.
With scores of 127 and 31*, the southpaw has raced to 4,141 runs at 40.20.
He smashed his 13th career Test century in the first innings.
Aiden Markram surpassed the 1,500-run mark in Tests (1,533).
He got scores of 5 and 36*.
Nortje (6/56 and 2/64) claimed eight wickets in the second Test. The right-arm pacer claimed his best bowling figures, besides taking his second five-wicket haul in Tests. He now has 30 wickets in eight Tests. Overall, he claimed 11 wickets in this Test.
Elgar got past 700 career Test runs against Sri Lanka (782). He became the sixth South African batsman to achieve this feat.
He is now the seventh-highest scorer in South Africa-Sri Lanka Tests.
Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne got past 700 runs against South Africa (703).
He slammed his second career Test ton against the Proteas.
Karunaratne has raced to 4,657 career Test runs at 36.66.
The Sri Lankan ace smashed his 10th Test ton. He became the 11th Lankan batsman to score 10 centuries or more in Tests.
Niroshan Dickwella got past 2,000 Test runs (2,023).
Notably, Kusal Mendis got a pair in this match.
He has amassed three successive ducks in Test cricket and 10th overall.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.