Clive Lloyd calls for thorough examination of West Indies cricket

Cricketing legend Clive Lloyd has called for a thorough examination of all facets of West Indies cricket. The call comes after the team's dismal performance in a recent Test match against Australia, where they were bowled out for just 27 runs. The score was just one run above New Zealand's lowest-ever Test total of 26, set in 1955. Here are the details.

Summit participation Lloyd responds to CWI's invite for emergency summit Lloyd, along with fellow cricketing icons Viv Richards and Brian Lara, was invited by Cricket West Indies president Dr. Kishore Shallow to participate in an emergency summit on the game. Responding to the invitation, Lloyd emphasized his willingness to help and stressed the need for urgent solutions, especially regarding Test match batting. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Lloyd said, "We have to examine all aspects of West Indies cricket from grassroots to the international level."

Revival efforts 'West Indies cricket is an institution' Lloyd further stressed the importance of reviving West Indies cricket, saying "Everything must be looked at closely and carefully." He highlighted that "West Indies cricket is an institution" that has contributed immensely to the region. The former captain also spoke about the need for healthy discussions on how to move forward, stressing that it's been nearly a century since top-class Test cricket was introduced and it needs to be done right.

Batting concerns Lloyd on West Indies's batting woes Lloyd also expressed his views on the team's batting woes during their series against Australia. He said "We need a couple of Larry Gomes, more batsmen like him," stressing that they need batsmen who value their wickets and look to stay in once they're set. He also stressed the need for players to learn how to build innings and called for an examination of Caribbean pitches, a concern raised by head coach Daren Sammy as well.