Frank Worrell Trophy: Can WI seal consolation win against Australia?

West Indies and Australia are set to lock horns in the 3rd and final Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy. It will be a pink-ball affair, starting July 13, at Sabina Park in Kingston. The Aussies have already sealed the three-match series 2-0, while the Windies eye a consolation win. Notably, Australia's only defeat in pink-ball Tests have come against West Indies.

Details Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details Sabina Park in Kingston is known to be a pace-friendly venue in the first couple of days. However, it slows down as the match progresses. As per Cricbuzz, the average first innings scores at this venue is 315. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST on July 3. Its live streaming is available on the FanCode app and website.

Record A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have played 122 Tests, with Australia winning 63 and losing 33. While 25 matches have been drawn, one was tied. Their previous series, which was held in the 2023-24 season, ended in a 1-1 draw. The Windies won the Day/Night Brisbane encounter in that series. They have not won any other Test against Australia since 2004.

Pink ball Their record in pink-ball Tests Australia have an incredible record in Day/Night Tests, winning 12 of their 13 games. As mentioned, their only defeat in pink-ball matches came against West Indies last year at the Gabba, Brisbane. Chasing 216, the Aussies were bowled out for 207, with Shamar Joseph taking seven wickets. Notably, that was WI's only victory in Day/Night Tests across five encounters.

Probable XI A look at Probable XIs West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales. Australia (Probable XI): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.