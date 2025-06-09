WTC final: Australia denied training access at Lord's?
What's the story
In a major development, Australia were denied access to train at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 7.
The iconic venue in London is set to host the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, starting June 11.
According to Code Sports, the Pat Cummins-led Australian team was told that the practice ground was unavailable.
However, the Indian cricket team was allowed to train on the same ground, prior to its Test series against hosts England.
Unequal access
India allowed to train at Lord's
As per the report, while the Australian team was denied access to Lord's, Team India was allowed to train there.
Notably, India's five-match Test series against England will begin on June 20 at Headlingley, Leeds.
The discrepancy has raised eyebrows and left the Australian camp frustrated.
They had to travel three hours to find an alternative training venue for their WTC final preparations.
Captain's response
Cummins addresses training access issue
Australia captain Pat Cummins addressed the training access issue, saying, "I think this is the best version of the stadium this morning. There's no one around, which is great. I'm sure it will be much more civil this time around."
He was referring to the infamous incident from the 2023 Ashes series when Australian players faced verbal abuse at Lord's.
Team composition
A look at Australia's squad
For the WTC final, Cummins will lead a strong Australian bowling attack that also includes Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.
Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.
Notably, Australia are looking to defend their title and become the first in history to win multiple WTC titles.