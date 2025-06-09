What's the story

In a major development, Australia were denied access to train at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 7.

The iconic venue in London is set to host the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, starting June 11.

According to Code Sports, the Pat Cummins-led Australian team was told that the practice ground was unavailable.

However, the Indian cricket team was allowed to train on the same ground, prior to its Test series against hosts England.