What's the story

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav played another blazing knock, this time against Punjab Kings in Mumbai Indians's final IPL 2025 league encounter.

He powered the five-time champions to 184/7 with a 39-ball 57 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As per Cricbuzz, SKY became the first player with 14 25-plus scores in an IPL season.

He also completed 8,500 runs in T20 cricket.