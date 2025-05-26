IPL: Suryakumar Yadav sets records with blazing knock against PBKS
What's the story
Star batter Suryakumar Yadav played another blazing knock, this time against Punjab Kings in Mumbai Indians's final IPL 2025 league encounter.
He powered the five-time champions to 184/7 with a 39-ball 57 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
As per Cricbuzz, SKY became the first player with 14 25-plus scores in an IPL season.
He also completed 8,500 runs in T20 cricket.
Knock
Suryakumar shines against PBKS
Suryakumar came in after MI lost opener Ryan Rickelton in the sixth over.
He single-handedly carried MI as Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma departed before the 100-run mark.
SKY was assisted by powerful cameos from Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, and Naman Dhir thereafter.
He eventually finished on 57 off 39 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes). Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the final over.
Stats
Suryakumar gets past 8,500 T20 runs
As mentioned, Suryakumar completed 8,500 T20 runs, with his 14th in the match. He unlocked the achievement in his 323rd encounter.
The Indian batter has six tons and 59 half-centuries in T20s so far. Over 4,200 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL.
Meanwhile, the star batter has scored 2,598 runs from 83 T20Is for Team India.
Information
Fifth Indian with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar became the fifth Indian batter with 8,500-plus runs in T20s. Virat Kohli leads leads the tally with 13,434 runs. Rohit Sharma is next with 12,000-plus runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (9,797) and Suresh Raina (8,654).
Record
Most successive 25-plus scores in an IPL season
According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar now has the most consecutive scores of 25 or more in an IPL season. He has recorded 14 such scores in IPL 2025.
SKY's scores this season read 57, 73*, 35, 48*, 54, 40*, 68*, 26, 40, 28, 67, 27*, 48, and 29.
He broke a tie with Kane Williamson (13 in 2018) and Shubman Gill (13 in 2023).
Record
Most runs for MI in an IPL season
Suryakumar unlocked another massive achievement in Jaipur.
The star dasher now has the most runs for MI in an IPL season. He surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who tallied 618 runs from 15 games in IPL 2010.
SKY, who has been in sublime form, has slammed over 620 runs this season. He has operated with a strike rate of over 168.
Information
600-plus runs in multiple seasons
It is worth noting that Suryakumar is the only player to have struck 600-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons for MI. He also hammered 605 runs from 16 games at a staggering strike rate of 181.13 in 2023.
IPL
Over 4,200 runs in IPL
Earlier this season, Suryakumar joined several veterans in the 4,000-run club in IPL history.
In 164 games, he has racked up 4,234 runs. His IPL tally includes two tons and 29 half-centuries.
Suryakumar has a strike rate of 148.35, the highest among Indians with over 4,000 runs. Overall, only AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, and Chris Gayle are ahead of SKY.
Information
Do you know?
It is worth noting that Suryakumar is the only Indian with over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He tallied 1,164 runs from 31 T20Is at a staggering strike rate of 187.43 in 2022. His tally included two tons and nine half-centuries.