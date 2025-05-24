What's the story

Australian batter Marcus Stoinis has completed 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Punjab Kings's Stoinis reached the landmark in Match 66 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

The Aussie all-rounder touched the 100-six mark with first maximum of the match. Stoinis ended up slamming 4 sixes in the contest.

Here are the key stats.