Marcus Stoinis surpasses 100 sixes in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Australian batter Marcus Stoinis has completed 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Punjab Kings's Stoinis reached the landmark in Match 66 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.
The Aussie all-rounder touched the 100-six mark with first maximum of the match. Stoinis ended up slamming 4 sixes in the contest.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Stoinis slams an unbeaten 44 from 16 balls
Stoinis walked in when PBKS were 144/5 in 15.4 overs. He was on song from the beginning and ended up scoring an unbeaten 44 from just 16 balls. He struck at 275. Besides his 4 sixes, he smoked three fours.
His knock helped PBKS get to 206/8 in 20 overs.
He hit Mohit Sharma for 2 sixes and 2 fours in the 19th over.
Journey
A look at his IPL journey and stats
Besides PBKS, Stoinis has represented Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league.
As of now, Stoinis owns 1,992 runs from 105 matches (96 innings) at a strike rate of 144-plus. He also averages 28-plus. His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores, including a hundred.
With his 4 sixes in the match, he has raced to 103 maximums.
Information
His stats in 20 overs cricket
Overall in T20s, Stoinis has bagged 6,554 runs at 30.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he has raced to 289 maximums. He also owns 541 fours.
Twitter Post
Hulk!
