Shoaib Bashir claims 6/81 versus Zimbabwe in one-off Test: Stats
What's the story
England won their one-off four-day Test match against Zimbabwe on Day 3 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
The win was sealed in the 2nd session with spinner Shoaib Bashir claiming career-best figures worth 6/81.
Zimbabwe perished for 255 after following on. Earlier, England scored 565/6d before bowling out Zimbabwe for 265 and taking a 300-run lead.
Bashir finished with 9 wickets in the match and attained several feats.
Performance
Bashir stands tall to stall Zimbabwe's resistance
Bashir claimed 9/143 in this contest. After taking 3/62 from 16.4 overs in the 2nd innings, he took 6/81 from 18 overs.
Zimbabwe started Day 3 on 30/2 and went to lunch with a score of 141/3. It was Bashir, who dismissed Sean Williams at stroke of lunch. Williams scored an impressive 88.
England started well after lunch with Bashir dismissing the well set Ben Curran for 36.
A 65-run stand followed between Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere.
Ben Stokes dismissed Madhevere which helped England make inroads. Bashir was the chief architect to finish Zimbabwe off.
Spectacle
Bashir has raced to 58 scalps for England in the longest format. He averages 36.39 from 16 matches.
Bashir took his fourth five-wicket haul for England, registering his best figures in an innings.
He also claimed his career-best match haul of 9/143.
In 7 home matches, he now owns 24 scalps at 40.16. It was his 3rd five-wicket haul on home soil, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Records
2nd Englishman with a six-for versus Zimbabwe
Bashir is now the 2nd Englishman to take a six-for versus Zimbabwe in Tests. Richard Leonard Johnson was the first to do so, taking 6/33 in 2003 at County Ground, Riverside, Chester-le-street.
Bashir is also the 3rd bowler in ENG-ZIM matches to take a six-for after Johnson and Heath Streak.
Bashir is also the 5th Englishman to take a five-plus wickets in an innings versus Zimbabwe.
Do you know?
Youngest England bowler to reach 50 Test wickets
Bashir wrote his name in history books by becoming the youngest bowler to take 50 Test wickets for England. The right-arm off-spinner accomplished the incredible milestone on Day 2. Aged just 21 years and 222 days, Bashir became the youngest English bowler to reach the 50-wicket mark in Tests.