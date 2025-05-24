Bashir claimed 9/143 in this contest. After taking 3/62 from 16.4 overs in the 2nd innings, he took 6/81 from 18 overs.

Zimbabwe started Day 3 on 30/2 and went to lunch with a score of 141/3. It was Bashir, who dismissed Sean Williams at stroke of lunch. Williams scored an impressive 88.

England started well after lunch with Bashir dismissing the well set Ben Curran for 36.

A 65-run stand followed between Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere.

Ben Stokes dismissed Madhevere which helped England make inroads. Bashir was the chief architect to finish Zimbabwe off.