Harry Brook named England's new white-ball captain: Details here
What's the story
Harry Brook has been named England's new white-ball captain, succeeding Jos Buttler.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on April 7, after Buttler's resignation following the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
Brook said he was grateful for the opportunity and thanked his family and coaches for their unwavering support throughout his career.
Here are further details.
Career path
Brook's journey to captaincy
Notably, Brook, who made his England debut in January 2022, has played 26 ODIs and 44 T20Is till now.
His first assignment as the official captain will be a three-match home T20I and ODI series against West Indies at the end of May.
Before taking over as captain, he was the vice-captain of England's white-ball cricket team for over a year.
Statement
Here's what Brook said
"It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain," Brook said in his statement as per ECB.
"I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me."
The youngster also thanked his family and coaches, who constantly supported him throughout his journey.
Captaincy
Brook's leadership experience
Despite being a relatively inexperienced leader, Brook has been promising in this role.
He led the side in Buttler's absence for five ODIs against Australia last September.
He also captained the Under-19 side at the 2018 World Cup and Northern Superchargers in Men's Hundred whenever available.
His tactical acumen was on display during England's 3-2 series loss to Australia last year.
Performance
Brook's cricketing record and future plans
As a player, Brook has an impressive record with 816 runs at an average of 34.00 in ODIs, including a match-winning century as captain against Australia last summer.
In T20Is, he has scored an average of 28.50 with a top score of 81* not out.
He was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.
Looking ahead, Brook is eager to lead England toward winning series and major global tournaments like World Cups.