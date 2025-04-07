What's the story

Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 8.

All eyes will be on LSG's skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been in a downward spiral in terms of batting.

Although Pant's current form is poor, his strike-rate against the Knight Riders can't be ignored.

Here are the key stats.