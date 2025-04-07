How Rishabh Pant has fared against KKR in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 8.
All eyes will be on LSG's skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been in a downward spiral in terms of batting.
Although Pant's current form is poor, his strike-rate against the Knight Riders can't be ignored.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Pant's performance against KKR
Since his IPL debut in 2016, Pant has faced KKR in 16 matches. He has racked up 385 runs at an average of 24.06 against his opposition in the tournament.
Pant has a solid strike-rate of 147.50 against KKR.
His only fifty-plus score (55) in this regard came in IPL 2024, albeit in a losing cause.
Pant has also smashed 36 fours and 18 sixes against KKR in the IPL.
Battles
Key battles for Pant
The impending match will see some interesting face-offs, including Pant.
As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed Pant thrice in six T20 innings. And Pant has a strike-rate of 103.33 in this battle.
Pant has a poor strike-rate against Chakravarthy's compatriot Sunil Narine as well (113.04).
The former strikes at 216.66 against Andre Russell, but the pacer has dismissed Pant thrice in seven IPL innings.
Information
How has Pant fared at Eden Gardens?
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has a strike-rate of 150.61 at Eden Gardens in IPL history. In four such matches, the LSG batter has racked up 122 runs off 81 balls. Pant has struck 14 fours and 4 sixes at Eden Gardens in the IPL.
Form
His poor form in IPL 2025
Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history (₹27 crore), has suffered four consecutive failures with the bat for his new side Lucknow Super Giants.
He scored a duck in LSG's opener against his former side Delhi Capitals. This was followed by 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pant managed 2 against Punjab Kings thereafter. He fell for a similar score versus Mumbai Indians.
Across four matches this season, he has 19 runs from 32 balls at 4.75 (SR: 59.37).