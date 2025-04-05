What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase down the target of 184 runs in the home IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chepauk.

Despite their top order collapsing early, the middle order put up some resistance. However, Vijay Shankar's slow half-century didn't help CSK much as he took 54 balls for his unbeaten 69.

He scripted an unwanted record with this knock.