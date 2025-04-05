CSK's Vijay Shankar registers slowest fifty of IPL 2025
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase down the target of 184 runs in the home IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chepauk.
Despite their top order collapsing early, the middle order put up some resistance. However, Vijay Shankar's slow half-century didn't help CSK much as he took 54 balls for his unbeaten 69.
He scripted an unwanted record with this knock.
Performance
Shankar's slow 50 adds pressure on CSK
Shankar, who added 84 runs with MS Dhoni, took 43 balls to complete his half-century. This is now the slowest of the IPL 2025 season.
His innings lacked urgency and boundaries, putting additional pressure on the lower order of CSK. Dhoni (30* off 26 balls) also played a sluggish knock as CSK could never keep up with the required run rate.
Match summary
DC's strong innings puts pressure on CSK
Earlier, Delhi Capitals had set a challenging target by scoring 183/6 in their 20 overs.
Lokesh Rahul was the star for DC, scoring an impressive 77 off just 51 balls.
Abhishek Porel also contributed with a quickfire 33 off just 20 balls.
Quick cameos from Axar Patel (21 off 14) and Tristan Stubbs (24 off just 12) boosted the total further, putting immense pressure on CSK's bowlers to contain runs toward the end of the innings.
Chase difficulties
CSK struggles in chase as required run rate soars
In reply to DC's brilliant innings, CSK's chase was affected by early dismissals of Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Devon Conway in the Powerplay.
The innings further decelerated as Shankar struggled to find regular boundaries.
Shivam Dube and Jadeja couldn't stick around either.
As dot balls accumulated, the required run rate skyrocketed dramatically making it harder for CSK to keep up with the target.
Information
Seventh IPL fifty for Shankar
Shankar's 54-ball 69* saw him smoke five fours and a maximum. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 1,193 runs in 74 IPL matches at 26.51. This was his seventh fifty as his strike rate reads 26.51. This was his maiden fifty in CSK colors.