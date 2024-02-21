Mark Chapman becomes the 11th Kiwi batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mark Chapman completes 1,000 T20I runs for New Zealand: Stats

What's the story Mark Chapman has completed 1,000 T20I runs for New Zealand. He reached the milestone in New Zealand's first T20I against Australia in Wellington on February 21. Chapman became the 11th Kiwi batter to accomplish this feat. The 29-year-old unlocked this milestone with his 11th run. The southpaw scored 18 off 13 balls and returned unbeaten (one six). Here are his stats.

Chapman completes 1,000 T20I runs

The 29-year-old becomes the 11th Kiwi batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs. Chapman maintains an average of 31.46 from 49 matches while also returning with a decent strike rate of 140.64. The southpaw has slammed six fifties and a solitary century for NZ. Overall, Chapman has amassed 1,399 T20I runs at 28.55. He has returned with 392 runs for Hong Kong from 19 T20Is.

Chapman had a brilliant 2023 in T20Is

Chapman was New Zealand's most successful T20I batter in 2023. The southpaw has amassed 562 runs from 18 matches at an impressive average of 56.20. The 29-year-old slammed four fifties and a solitary century last year. No other NZ batter touched the 500-run mark last year. Among players from Test-playing nations, only Suryakumar Yadav (733) scored more T20I runs in 2023.

Among 17 cricketers to play T20Is for two different countries

Chapman made his T20I debut for Hong Kong in 2014 against UAE. He has represented Hong Kong in 19 T20Is and two ODIs before moving to NZ in 2018. Since then, he has represented NZ in 49 T20Is and 21 ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is among the 17 cricketers to play T20Is for two different countries.

NZ post a strong total

While opener Devon Conway scored 63 runs, Rachin Ravindra contributed with a stunning 68. Glenn Phillips (19*) and Chapman (17*) chipped in with unbeaten cameos as NZ posted 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs while batting first. The Aussie bowlers had a tough day at the office as the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins claimed one wicket apiece.