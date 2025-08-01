All-round New Zealand decimate Zimbabwe in 1st Test: Key stats

The New Zealand cricket team has beaten Zimbabwe in the 1st Test held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe, who elected to bat first, posted 149 in the 1st innings. The Kiwis responded by scoring 307 runs. In the 3rd innings, Zimbabwe were brushed aside for 165. New Zealand (8/1) chased down the 8-run target after tea on Day 3. Here's more.

Summary Summary of the Test Matt Henry's six wickets set the tone for New Zealand as Zimbabwe failed to offer any sort of resistance in the 1st innings. Skipper Craig Ervine was his side's top scorer with 39. In response, fifties from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand surpass 300. Zimbabwe then faltered once again with the bat. NZ captain Mitchell Santner picked a four-fer.

Henry Matt Henry floors Zimbabwe with 6/39 and 3/51 Day 1 saw Henry claim figures worth 6/39 from 15.3 overs. This was the pacer's 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. Henry picked figures worth 3/51 in the 3rd innings from 21 overs to finish with nine scalps. The right-arm pacer has raced to 129 wickets from 31 Tests at 28.45. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 away Tests (home of opposition), Henry has 47 wickets.

Information Nathan Smith claims three wickets in the 1st innings New Zealand's Nathan Smith picked 3/20 from 14 overs in the 1st innings. He bowled 8 maiden overs. Smith didn't bowl in the 3rd innings after having retired hurt with an injury while batting.

Nicholls Henry Nicholls completes 3,000 runs in Test cricket New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls, who last played in the longest format for his side back in 2023, made a return to the scheme of things. Nicholls batted at number three in the 2nd innings and scored 34. Notably, Nicholls surpassed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the landmark with his 27th run. In the 4th innings, Nicholls managed a 2-ball 4*.

Mitchell 15th fifty for Mitchell in Tests Mitchell slammed a superb knock of 80 versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd innings. Mitchell came out to bat when New Zealand were 163/3. He held his fort from one end. Mitchell's knock had 5 fours and a six. He has raced to 2,139 runs from 32 matches (53 innings) at 44.56. Mitchell now owns 15 fifties in addition to hammering 5 hundreds.

Conway Devon Conway slams his 12th Test half-century New Zealand opener Conway resumed Day 2 on 51*. He took the side past 150 alongside Nicholls. Conway departed after lunch with NZ being 177/4. Tanaka Chivanga dismissed Conway for a 170-ball 88 (12 fours). Conway raced to his 12th Test half-century (100s: 4). In the 4th innings, Conway perished for 4 runs from six balls. Newman Nyamhuri dismissed the southpaw.

Information Will Young makes his presence felt NZ opener Will Young scored a valuable 41 in the 2nd innings. He faced 70 balls and hit 4 fours. Young was unscathed on 0 from six balls in the chase of 8 runs.

Duo William O'Rourke and Santner shine with the ball for NZ Pacer William O'Rourke picked 3/28 from 10 overs (4 maidens) in the 3rd innings. The pacer bowled well in the 1st innings too but ended up wicketless. Spinner Santner bagged a four-fer in the 3rd innings. He claimed 4/27 from 17.1 overs. Notably, Santner was wicketless in the 1st innings (0/46 from 16 overs).