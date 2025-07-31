England vs India, 5th Test: Will rain spoil Day 1?

The highly-anticipated fifth and final Test between England and India is set to begin today at The Oval in London. However, the weather could play a major role in determining the outcome of this series decider. The hosts currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, while India are desperate to level things up, having saved the Manchester Test.

Forecast details Will rain play spoilsport? AccuWeather predicts a cloudy start to the Oval Test, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected in the final session. Early morning rain could delay the toss as well. The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow warning across London, stating the capital city could witness heavy showers. The rain isn't expected to stop anytime soon, with forecasts predicting a constant 70-80% chance of rain for most of the day. The weather conditions are likely to improve only toward stumps.

Information Changes expected in Indian XI The weather conditions and pitch might prompt India to keep an extra seamer in the Playing XI. Skipper Shubman Gill, in the pre-match press conference, informed that the pitch has a grass cover. Moreover, England haven't kept a specialist spinner in their XI.