Zimbabwe Cricket secures $50,000 sponsorship from CABS: Here's why

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has secured a sponsorship of $50,000 from CABS, a leading financial institution in Zimbabwe. The funding will be directly distributed among the country's five First-Class provincial teams - Eagles, Rhinos, Tuskers, Mountaineers, and Southern Rocks. The contribution is intended to support these teams in their participation in the Logan Cup, Pro50 Championship, and the domestic T20 tournament.

Investment areas Teams to invest in coaching and talent development The sponsorship from CABS will be used by the teams to invest across areas like coaching, talent development, and player welfare. The direct-to-team funding model not only ensures financial transparency but also strengthens governance by allowing clearer budgeting and stronger accountability. ZC managing director Givemore Makoni expressed gratitude toward CABS for their support in this domestic cricket journey.

Cricket support CABS has been supporting cricket since 2004 CABS has been supporting cricket since 2004 when it sponsored T20 competitions. As per CABS managing director Mehluli Mpofu, "This sponsorship is more than support for cricket - it is a commitment to the dreams of Zimbabwe's young people." Over the last two decades, the institution has "quietly but consistently backed cricket development initiatives," helping to discover and develop budding talent across Zimbabwe.