Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams sets records with sixth Test ton

Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams has slammed his sixth century in Test cricket . The senior batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Williams led Zimbabwe's fightback after they were 23/2 in response to SA's first-innings total of 418/9d. He now has the joint second-most tons for Zimbabwe in Test cricket.

Knock Williams slams valiant century Zimbabwe lost two early wickets after the Proteas declared for 418 in the first innings. Notably, Brian Bennett was retired hurt after being struck by a bouncer. However, Williams kept the hosts afloat by adding a brief stand with skipper Craig Ervine. While Ervine departed for 36, Williams and Wessly Madhevere took Zimbabwe past 160. He completed his 122-ball ton in the 47th over.

Milestone Williams joins these players As mentioned, Williams now owns the joint second-most Test hundreds (6), with Brendan Taylor and Grant Flower. He broke a tie with Hamilton Masakadza (5). The elite list is led by legend Andy Flower, who has 12 tons. Notably, Williams has a brilliant conversion rate in the format as he has been dismissed only six times before scoring a hundred.

Information Another feat for Williams As per ESPNcricinfo, Williams has become only the second player to score a Test century for Zimbabwe against South Africa. He joined Flower, who owns two tons in this regard.