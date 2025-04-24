What's the story

Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, taking 10 wickets with twin five-wicket hauls.

Despite his efforts, Bangladesh fell short as Zimbabwe won by three wickets.

Notably, Mehidy now has four five-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe alongside a single 10-wicket match haul.

Here's a look at his best Test spells against Zimbabwe in an innings.