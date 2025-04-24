Mehidy Hasan Miraz's best bowling spells versus Zimbabwe in Tests
What's the story
Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, taking 10 wickets with twin five-wicket hauls.
Despite his efforts, Bangladesh fell short as Zimbabwe won by three wickets.
Notably, Mehidy now has four five-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe alongside a single 10-wicket match haul.
Here's a look at his best Test spells against Zimbabwe in an innings.
#1
5/38 - Second innings, Mirpur (2018)
In the second Test of 2018, Hasan Miraz recorded his best figures against Zimbabwe, taking 5/38 in 18.1 overs.
Defending 443, he struck early by removing Hamilton Masakadza (25), followed by Peter Moor (13).
He wrapped up the innings by dismissing Donald Tiripano and Brandon Mavuta for ducks and Kyle Jarvis for one run, sealing a dominant performance.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe were folded for 224.
#2
5/50 - Second innings, Sylhet (2025)
As mentioned, Mehidy Hasan claimed twin five-wicket hauls in the first Test against Zimbabwe at Sylhet.
He tore through the visitors in the second innings with figures of 5/50, his second-best against Zimbabwe (innings).
Miraz began by removing both openers, dismissed Sean Williams in the 31st over, and wrapped up his spell with quick wickets of Nyasha Mayavo and Wellington Masakadza.
#3
5/52 - First innings, Sylhet (2025)
Mehidy Hasan's third-best Test figures against Zimbabwe (innings) came in the first innings of the 2025 Sylhet Test against Zimbabwe bagging figures worth 5/52.
He struck early, removing a set Sean Williams (59), then quickly dismissed Nyasha Mayavo (35) and Wellington Masakadza (06).
Mehidy wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings with quick wickets of Blessing Muzarabani (17) and Victor Nyauchi (07), bowling Zimbabwe out for 273.
#4
5/82 - First innings, Harare (2021)
Hasan Miraz's fourth-best Test spell against Zimbabwe (innings) came in the first innings (2021 one-off Test), returning with 5/82.
Defending a 468-run lead, the spinner triggered Zimbabwe's collapse by removing half-centurions Taylor (81) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (87).
As per ESPNcricinfo, he then ripped through the lower order, dismissing Tiripano (02), Nyauchi (0), and Muzarabani (02) within six overs, as Zimbabwe were folded for 276.
#5
4/66 - Second innings, Harare (2021)
Mehidy Hasan registered his fifth-best Test spell against Zimbabwe (innings) in the second innings of the 2021 one-off Test, claiming 4/66 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 256 while chasing 477.
He began by removing a well-set Brendon Taylor, followed by the dismissal of Dion Myers.
Mehidy then wrapped up the innings with quick wickets of Timycen Maruma for a duck and Richard Ngarava.