What's the story

Bangladesh suffered a defeat in the first Test aganist Zimbabwe on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

The Tigers posted 191/10 in the 1st innings before Zimbabwe scored 273/10.

Bangladesh managed 255/10 in the 3rd innings before Zimbabwe chased down a target of 174 runs.

The visitors sealed a three-wicket win on Day 4 in the 3rd session (174/7).