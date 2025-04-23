Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in 1st Sylhet Test: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh suffered a defeat in the first Test aganist Zimbabwe on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
The Tigers posted 191/10 in the 1st innings before Zimbabwe scored 273/10.
Bangladesh managed 255/10 in the 3rd innings before Zimbabwe chased down a target of 174 runs.
The visitors sealed a three-wicket win on Day 4 in the 3rd session (174/7).
Summary
Summary of the Test
Three-fers from Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza helped Zimbabwe bowl Bangladesh out for 191.
For the hosts, veteran Mominul Haque scored a half-century.
In response, fifties from Brian Bennett and Sean Williams helped Zimbabwe get to 273.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a fifer for Bangladesh.
Thereafter, Muzarabani's 6/72 rocked Bangladesh, for whom Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 60.
Zimbabwe prevailed in the run-chase.
Mominul
4,500 Test runs for Mominul
Mominul, who made 56 in the first innings, managed 47 off 84 balls in his 2nd outing.
In 70 Test matches (131 innings), Mominul raced to 4,515 runs at an average of 37.31.
Besides his 22 fifties, he also owns 13 tons.
He joined Mushfiqur Rahim (6,015), Tamim Iqbal (5,134), and Shakib Al Hasan (4,609) in terms of players with 4,500-plus runs for Bangladesh.
3,000
3,000 runs at home for Mominul
In the first innings, Mominul completed 3,000 Test runs at home. In 39 matches (72 innings), he now has 3,055 runs at 47 with the help of 11 tons and 12 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 matches against Zimbabwe, he owns 860 runs at 57.33 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).
He became the 2nd Bangladesh batter after Mushfiqur to slam 800-plus runs against Zimbabwe.
Blessing
Blessing Muzarabani claims 6/72 versus Bangladesh in 3rd innings
Muzarabani claimed a record-breaking 6/72 in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test.
Muzarabani's 6/72 is now the 2nd-best figures for a Zimbabwe bowler against Bangladesh in Tests.
Douglas Hondo holds the record with figures worth 6/59 in Dhaka, 2005.
Overall, Muzarabani is the 7th Zimbabwe bowler with 5-plus wickets in an innings against Bangladesh.
Scalps
Muzarabani completes 50 Test wickets, registers 3rd five-wicket haul
Muzarabani owns 50 Test scalps from 11 matches at 20.62. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests.
His other two five-wicket hauls came against Afghanistan (6/95) and Ireland (7/58).
Muzarabani finished with match figures worth 9/122. This is now his best match figures in Test cricket.
He owns 28 wickets at home, 14 away (home of opposition) and 8 across neutral venues.
Information
100 FC scalps for Muzarabani
During the contest, Muzarabani also surpassed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. He now owns 103 FC wickets from 30 matches. This was his 4th five-wicket haul in FC cricket.
Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his 5th Test half-century
Najmul Hossain Shanto made his presence felt with a knock of 60 during the 3rd innings. Shanto's knock had 7 fours.
This is now his 5th Test fifty (100s: 5). He has raced to 1,866 runs from 34 matches at 29.15.
In 4 matches versus Zimbabwe, he owns 308 runs at 51.33. This was his 3rd fifty-plus score against Zimbabwe.