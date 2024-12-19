Summarize Simplifying... In short Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal scored his first ODI century, contributing to a record-breaking 191-run opening partnership with Abdul against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal slammed his maiden ODI century (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal slams his maiden ODI century: Key stats

What's the story Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal slammed his maiden ODI century versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd encounter of the ongoing 2024 series being held in Harare. The 23-year-old opener hit a sublime 104-run knock from 128 balls. He slammed four sixes and 8 fours. Notably, he shared a 191-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Abdul Malik (84). Afghanistan were 228/4 when Atal was sent back.

A superb knock and partnership on offer

Atal and Abdul handed the Afghans a solid start at the Harare Sports Club. Both players took their time and then played sensibly. Atal, who worked hard, settled down nicely. He got to his ton in the 42nd over. Notably, he slammed a four and a six to reach triple digits. Newman Nyamhuri got Atal's wicket when he went for a big shot.

Maiden century for the batter in List A cricket

Atal has raced to 178 runs from five matches (4 innings) at 44.50. This was his maiden fifty-plus score in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the talented youngster also clocked his maiden ton in List A cricket. He owns 820 runs at 28-plus (50s: 6).

Partnership records for the duo

The 191-run stand between Atal and Abdul is now Afghanistan's highest partnership for the opening wicket against Zimbabwe in ODIs. It's also their 2nd-best stand (any wicket) against Zimbabwe.