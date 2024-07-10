In brief Simplifying... In brief Shubman Gill, in his first stint as India's T20I captain, scored his maiden half-century as a leader, contributing 66 runs off 49 balls.

This is his second half-century in T20I cricket, bringing his total to 434 runs from 17 matches since his debut in 2023.

Shubman Gill smashed a 49-ball 66 in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill smashes his maiden T20I fifty as captain: Stats

What's the story Shubman Gill played a captain's knock for India in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Gill smashed a 49-ball 66, adding crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. As a result, India racked up 182/4 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. Gill went on to score his maiden half-century as captain in the format.

Gill slams a power-packed 66

Gill opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, pushing the centurion from the 2nd T20I, Abhishek Sharma, to number three. Gill and Jaiswal added a 67-run opening stand before the latter departed. While Abhishek was dismissed early, Gill and Gaikwad propelled India past 150. The Indian captain eventually slammed 66 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Gill shines while leading India

As mentioned, Gill recorded his maiden half-century as captain in T20I cricket. The 24-year-old is currently in his first stint as India's captain in international cricket. He bagged scores of 31 and 2 in the first two T20Is.

Second T20I fifty for Gill

Overall, Gill smacked his second half-century in T20I cricket. The Indian batter, who made his debut in 2023, has raced to 434 runs from 17 matches at an average of 28.93. The tally includes a strike-rate of 140.90. Gill's maiden and only century in the format came against New Zealand in February 2023. He had become the seventh Indian with a T20I ton.