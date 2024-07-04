In brief Simplifying... In brief In the world of T20I cricket, former Zimbabwe player Chamu Chibhabha leads with 172 runs in 7 matches against India, followed by India's KL Rahul with 120 runs in 4 matches.

Most runs by batters in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 02:30 am Jul 04, 202402:30 am

What's the story Shubman Gill will lead a second-string Indian team in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 6. Youngsters have a chance to shine following the T20I retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja after India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph. India and Zimbabwe have met in eight matches with the former leading 6-2. We decode batters with most runs.

Chamu Chibhabha - 172 runs

Former Zimbabwe player Chamu Chibhabha managed 172 runs from 7 matches against India. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chibhabha averaged 24.57 with the help of one fifty. His best score was 67. He struck at 104.24. Notably, he is the only player with 20-plus fours in India-Zimbabwe matches (23). Overall, the player managed 667 runs for Zimbabwe in the 20-over format. He averaged 19.05.

KLRahul - 120 runs

KL Rahul is next with 120 runs from four matches against Zimbabwe. Rahul averages 40 with the best score of 51. His strike rate is 125. In addition to 8 fours, Rahul has smacked six sixes. He also owns a duck. Overall, Rahul has smashed 2,265 runs for India in the 20-over format. He averages 37.75 and his strike rate is 139.12.

Raina, Chigumbura and Masakadza - 100 runs each

The likes of Suresh Raina, Elton Chigumbura and Hamilton Masakadza all own 100 runs each. Raina smashed 100 runs from two matches against Zimbabwe at 100. His best score reads 72*. Meanwhile, Chigumbura hit 100 runs from six matches against India at 20. He hit one fifty (54*). Lastly, Masakadza also smashed 100 runs from 7 matches at 14.28.