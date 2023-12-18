Andrew Balbirnie fourth Ireland batter to accomplish 3,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:46 am Dec 18, 202309:46 am

Balbirnie owns eight tons in ODI cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran opener Andrew Balbirnie scored an unbeaten 82 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets (DLS method) in the third and final ODI, clinching the series 2-0. En route to his knock, the star batter also became the fourth batter to accomplish 3,000 ODI runs in Ireland colors. The former Ireland skipper has been sensational in the 50-over format. Here are his stats.

A fine hand from Balbirnie

Chasing the revised target of 201 in 40 overs in Harare, the Irish side lost their skipper Paul Stirling (8) early on. Balbirnie then joined forces with Curtis Campher (40) as the duo stitched a 70-run stand. While the former was watchful early on, he later stepped on the gas, making sure the required rate remained under control. He scored an unbeaten 102-ball 82.

Fourth Ireland batter to accomplish this feat

Balbirnie became the fourth Ireland batter after Stirling (5,645), William Porterfield (4,343), and Kevin O'Brien (3,619) to accomplish 3,000 ODI runs in Ireland colors. Balbirnie made his ODI debut back in July 2010. He currently owns 3,003 runs in 106 games at 32.64. The tally includes 16 fifties and eight centuries. 145 is his highest score in the format.

500 runs against Zimbabwe

En route to his knock, Balbirnie also raced past 500 ODI runs against Zimbabwe. The 32-year-old has now raced to 544 runs across 15 ODIs against them at an impressive average of 45.33. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. Afghanistan (619) are the only team against which Balbirnie has clobbered more ODI runs.