CWC Qualifiers: Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava claims his best ODI figures

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 18, 2023 | 05:01 pm 1 min read

Richard Ngarava claimed his maiden ODI four-fer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul in his side's opener against Nepal at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-arm speed merchant bowled with hostility and returned with 4/43 in nine overs. All his four wickets came in the final 10 overs as Nepal finished at 290/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Here are his ODI stats.

Best figures in ODI cricket

The 25-year-old Ngarava made his ODI debut back in February 2017. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in the format and it came just at the right time. Standing in his 33rd ODI, the youngster has now raced to 37 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.5. 20 of his ODI wickets came in 19 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.27.

How did the Nepal innings pan out?

Nepal were off to a brilliant start as openers Kushal Bhurtel (99) and Aasif Sheikh (66) added 171 runs for the opening wicket. While Kushal Malla (41) and skipper Rohit Paudel (31) also made crucial contributions, the rest of the batters could not do much. Nepal hence lost their last six wickets inside 43 runs. Besides Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza (2/42) did well.

