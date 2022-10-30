Sports

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe need 151 runs to overcome Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe need 151 runs to overcome Bangladesh

Written by V Shashank Oct 30, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

Zimbabwe fetched two wickets in the powerplay (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have set a target of 151 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Opting to bat, the Tigers faced heavy blows at the start but sailed to a respectable total (150/7). A clutch display from Najmul Hossain Shanto (71) and a stupendous finish from Afif Hossain (29) played a part. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani (2/13) and Richard Ngarava (2/24) were spot on.

Powerplay Zimbabwe on top in the Powerplay

After conceding merely five runs in the opening over, Muzarabani helped garner an early inroad by dismissing Soumya Sarkar. It was followed by a frugal affair from Tendai Chatara. Ngarava conceded a boundary to tally seven runs before Chatara put the break on the Tigers' scoring. Muzarabani stung yet again, pulling down the Tigers to 32/2 in the Powerplay.

Middle-overs Bangladesh finish the middle overs on a high

Bangladesh kept themselves afloat in the middle-overs but had a solid finish, credit to Najmul. Najmul whipped a six off seamer Brad Evans, the first maximum of the inning. He followed with a four on a slower one before hammering another in the penultimate delivery on a low full-toss outside off. Bangladesh plundered a whopping 17 runs in the 16th over.

Knock A fifty to remember for Najmul!

Najmul, who survived a run-out scare in the first over, helped the Tigers get back on their feet. The southpaw opted for a cautious approach for the bulk of his stay. He fetched a solid 54-run stand with skipper Shakib Al Hasan, getting Bangladesh past 80. Najmul clocked his maiden T20I fifty and raced to a 55-ball 71, hitting seven fours and a six.

Sarkar Sarkar fails to open his account

Sarkar has struggled to get going ever since his return in the T20I tri-series involving Pakistan and hosts New Zealand. The concluded inning was no different, with the southpaw throwing his wicket to an away delivery. He registered his 11th duck in T20Is and third in the T20 WC. His last five scores read 23(17), 4(4), 14(14), 15(6), and 0(2).

Information Zimbabwe seek their 8th win over Bangladesh

Zimbabwe currently own a 7-12 win-loss record against the Tigers. The tally includes a stupendous 2-1 win in the three-match series in July-August. Since 2021, both sides have won three games each across six meets. Interestingly, it's their maiden match-up in T20 WC.